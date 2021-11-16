Line-up confirmed for CMA Songwriters Series in March 2022

CMA Songwriters Series will return to London’s indigo at The O2 on Thursday 10th March 2022 as part of C2C: Country to Country Festival.

Taking part will be Russell Dickerson, Shy Carter, Ashley Gorley and Caitlyn Smith, along with special guests.

The CMA Songwriters Series has given artists including Jimmie Allen, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Travis Denning and Maren Morris their first U.K. performances.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the CMA Songwriters Series back to C2C this year,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations and Development. “Thanks to the continued warm reception from fans across the U.K., presenting our Songwriters event at C2C is always special, however, this year we are especially grateful to be a small part of Country Music’s re-entry into the U.K. In a time of isolation and uncertainty, Country songs were a source of comfort for many, so it seems fitting to have these incredible songwriters kick of the 2022 C2C. We can’t wait for March!”

CMA Songwriters Series introduces artists and songwriters to audiences all over the world through its intimate storytelling format. Audiences get to know the performers, their journeys and the stories behind their songs throughout the two-hour seated show, as artists take turns performing their songs acoustically. Each CMA Songwriters Series is unique—the one-off performances are unrehearsed, uplifting and heartwarming, leaving audiences feeling closer to the artists and the music.

CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows including multiple cities across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Jessi Alexander, Jimmie Allen, Kristian Bush, Cam, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Chris DeStefano, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, Maren Morris, Eric Paslay, Liz Rose, Striking Matches, Drake White, Charlie Worsham, Chris Young and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday 19th November at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.axs.com/uk.