Listen to Shy Carter ask ‘How Did You Sleep’ on new song featuring Caitlyn Smith

Hit-making artist Shy Carter and critically acclaimed singer / songwriter Caitlyn Smith have teamed up for ‘How Did You Sleep’, an inner monologue familiar to anyone who has experienced a breakup. Together they ask, “How did you sleep last night without me? ‘Cause I can’t close my eyes since you been gone.” Carter and Smith co-produced the post-relationship song, which they also co-penned alongside Bryan Simpson.

“‘How Did You Sleep’ is about missing the one you love and wondering how they’re able to make it through the night without you,” Carter said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to work with Caitlyn Smith. Her voice brings the song to a whole new level, and I was so blessed to be able to write it with her and Bryan Simpson.” Shy has been teasing this track to us for over a year now since his appearances in 2022 at the C2C festival in London and the Long Road festival in Leicestershire. It was well worth the wait!

Added Smith, “Shy Carter is one of my favorite artists in Nashville, and it was such a joy to write, produce and sing on this track alongside him. It’s a real story that I’m so grateful he trusted me to craft with him and share with the world.”