Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb tV in April

Season one of ‘Almost Paradise’ is coming to IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, from 12th April 2022.

Created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, the show stars Christian Kane (‘Leverage: Redemption’) as Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, Walker now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel. While he manages to transition from top DEA agent to laid-back islander, the luxury resort has attracted the rich, powerful – and sometimes criminal – elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex.

Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle, Syd) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña, The Bourne Legacy), or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it.

‘Almost Paradise’ is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Gary Rosen, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

IMDb TV has also greenlit the show for a second season.