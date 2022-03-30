Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Danny Boyle’s ‘Pistol’ coming to Disney+ in May

The iconic band is the focus of the new FX series.

Published

Pistol
Credit: FX

FX’s ‘Pistol’, the limited series about the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, is coming to Disney+ from Tuesday 31st May 2022.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce.

‘Pistol’ is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Pistol
Credit: FX

Based on Jones’ memoir, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

‘Pistol’ stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

5 days ago
Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

1 day ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

6 days ago
Newark, Newark Newark, Newark

TV

Interview: Nathan Foad discusses creating his upcoming Gold comedy ‘Newark, Newark’

The writer opens up about basing the sitcom on his hometown.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you