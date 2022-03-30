Danny Boyle’s ‘Pistol’ coming to Disney+ in May

FX’s ‘Pistol’, the limited series about the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, is coming to Disney+ from Tuesday 31st May 2022.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce.

‘Pistol’ is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Credit: FX

Based on Jones’ memoir, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

‘Pistol’ stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.