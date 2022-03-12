‘Bosch: Legacy’ to debut on IMDb TV in May – watch the first teaser

‘Bosch‘ sequel ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is coming to IMDb TV on Friday 6th May and the first teaser has been released.

The series sees Titus Welliver reprising his role as Harry Bosch alongside Mimi Rogers as Honey ‘Money’ Chandler and Madison Lintz as Bosch’s daughter Maddie, who is following in her father’s footstep as a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD.

Loosely based on the hybrid novel ‘The Wrong Side of Goodbye; from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, and a spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original, ‘Bosch’, the first season of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator.

His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), a tech-forward gadget whiz who also shares Bosch’s fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Maddie, a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father – who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts – believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ from Fabel Entertainmentis executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (‘Bosch’, ‘Jane the Virgin’) directed the spinoff pilot.