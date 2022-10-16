Connect with us

Walter Presents: ‘They Were Ten’ launching on Channel 4 in November

The Agatha Christie adaptation is one you can’t miss.

Published

Walter Presents: They Were Ten
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing new Agatha Christie adaptation ‘They Were Ten’ to Channel 4 and All 4 in November.

Starring Samuel Le Bihan, Romane Bohringer, Marianne Denicourt, Patrick Mille, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Manon Azem, and Nassim Lyes, the series is created by Agatha Christie, Pascal Laugier and James Prichard.

‘They Were Ten’ follows ten seemingly ordinary people who find themselves trapped on a deadly island with one thing in common… they’re all murderers!

This French series animates the horrors faced by the guilty conscience of ten very different murderers. Five women, five men and one dog find themselves deserted on a tropical island with minimal means for escape or survival. After each accepting an invitation to a ‘luxurious’ hotel, upon arrival they quickly realise they’re alone; cut off from the rest of the world and all means of communication.

The nightmare worsens when they are tormented by a mysterious hooded figure who is out for gruesome revenge. And as they grow in suspicion of each other more blood is shed. The islanders question why they were lured into this deadly trap, not knowing that the answer lies hidden in their pasts which they carefully tried to bury. Now, under the scorching sun, they’ll have to pay for their sins. Will they find the culprit behind this lethal circus before there are none left?

‘They Were Ten’ is the first contemporary adaptation of the worldwide best-selling novel from Agatha Christie, ‘And Then There Were None’.

Walter Presents: ‘They Were Ten’ launches on Channel 4 on 7th November 2022 at 11pm. The full boxset will be available on All 4 from Friday 4th November.

