Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World

TV

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ – watch a clip from episode 2 now

The actress heads to Rome in tonight’s episode.

Published

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ continues on ITV tonight as Joanna heads to Rome.

Tonight’s second episode sees Joanna continue her travels to Rome, a city like no other on earth. She zips into the city on the back of a Vespa to get her first glimpse of the beauty that awaits.

In a new clip released ahead of the episode, Joanna heads to the Vatican Museum for a 5.15am date with the gatekeeper. He reveals the secret hiding place of the only key to the Sistine Chapel itself and together they unlock miles of corridors filled with exquisite treasures, leading to the Sistine Chapel…

Last week Joanna visited Paris and in next week’s final episode of the series, she’ll be heading to Berlin.

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

