‘The Staircase’ starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette is coming to Sky and NOW this Spring

The 8-episode limited series will premiere soon.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette
Credit: Sky

‘The Staircase’ is coming to Sky and streaming service NOW this Spring it has been confirmed.

Starring Colin Firth (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’) as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette (‘Knives Out’) as Kathleen Peterson, the eight episode limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos (‘The Devil All The Time’) and Maggie Cohn (‘Versace’).

Based on a true story, ‘The Staircase’ further explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

The cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg (‘Your Honor’), Juliette Binoche (‘Chocolat’), Dane DeHaan (‘ZeroZeroZero’), Olivia DeJonge (‘Elvis’), Rosemarie DeWitt (‘Little Fires Everywhere’), Tim Guinee (‘Inventing Anna’), Patrick Schwarzenegger (‘Moxie’), Sophie Turner (‘Game of Thrones’), Vincent Vermignon (‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’), Odessa Young (‘Shirley’) and Parker Posey (‘Lost in Space’).

‘The Staircase’ will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

