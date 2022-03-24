Connect with us

Drake White announces UK leg of ‘The Optimystic’ Tour

Find out where you can see the Country singer.

Published

Drake White
Credit: Drake White

Drake White is returning to the UK in August 2022 with ‘The Optimystic Tour’.

He will perform a run of five shows with tickets going on sale on Friday 25th March at 10am. The week-long trek will kick off with an electric headlining appearance from White at the Millport Country Music Festival before he visits Manchester, London and Bristol, wrapping with a headlining stop at The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire. 

“I have my grandfather’s globe in my studio and I remember looking at it before I could grow a beard,” White shares. “A stroke and a pandemic kept me from playing abroad the last few years, but I’m happy to announce we are headed your way!”

The tour is in support of White’s latest album ‘The Optimystic’, which was released on 11th March 2022.

White is currently on tour with Whiskey Myers on their Whiskey Myers is a Comin’ Tour through 26th March before moving to the Spring leg of his ‘The Optimystic Tour’ in the US, which begins with a show in Portland, Maine on April 1 and ends with a stop in Jackson, Tennessee on 21st May. White will be joined by Kasey Tyndall on all dates of his Spring run.

The full dates for the UK tour are:

20 | Millport – Millport Country Music Festival
21 | Manchester – Gorilla
22 | London – Islington Assembly Hall
23 | Bristol – Trinity Centre
26 | Leicestershire – The Long Road Festival

Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday 25th March at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/MXYKdN.

