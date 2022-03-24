Charley Crockett to release new album “Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley” in April

Charley Crockett will release his new album ‘Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley’ on April 22nd via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers.

The fourth edition of his Lil’ G.L. tribute series, ‘Jukebox Charley’ is another great example of how Crockett is enlivening country music by looking back for inspiration and crafting his own singular sound, whether through his own songs or the songs of others.

The new album is produced by Billy Horton and Crockett mines country music’s past and then processes it through his “Gulf & Western” sound – weaving old school blues, R&B, soul, cajun, western swing and other classic touchstones with country. The album features songs written by country legends like Willie Nelson, Tom T. Hall and George Jones and Crockett shines a light on songs from regional acts like Louisiana’s Larry Brasso or a deep cut from Red Sovine.

“I’ve done a few Lil’ G.L. records now,” says Crockett. “This ‘Jukebox Charley’ LP makes four. I wanted to really stretch out on this one and take some chances. Do something different. We took some risks and laid down a lot of lesser known, more adventurous classics. Hope folks pick up what I’m puttin’ down.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The album’s lead single, out now, is Crockett’s take on ‘I Feel For You’, a standout from Jerry Reed’s 1966 debut album ‘The Unbelievable Guitar & Voice of Jerry Reed’.

Credit: Thirty Tigers

The track listing for ‘Jukebox Charley’ is: