Charley Crockett to release new album “Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley” in April

Charley Crockett will release his new album ‘Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley’ on April 22nd via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers.
The fourth edition of his Lil’ G.L. tribute series, ‘Jukebox Charley’ is another great example of how Crockett is enlivening country music by looking back for inspiration and crafting his own singular sound, whether through his own songs or the songs of others.
The new album is produced by Billy Horton and Crockett mines country music’s past and then processes it through his “Gulf & Western” sound – weaving old school blues, R&B, soul, cajun, western swing and other classic touchstones with country. The album features songs written by country legends like Willie Nelson, Tom T. Hall and George Jones and Crockett shines a light on songs from regional acts like Louisiana’s Larry Brasso or a deep cut from Red Sovine.
“I’ve done a few Lil’ G.L. records now,” says Crockett. “This ‘Jukebox Charley’ LP makes four. I wanted to really stretch out on this one and take some chances. Do something different. We took some risks and laid down a lot of lesser known, more adventurous classics. Hope folks pick up what I’m puttin’ down.”
The album’s lead single, out now, is Crockett’s take on ‘I Feel For You’, a standout from Jerry Reed’s 1966 debut album ‘The Unbelievable Guitar & Voice of Jerry Reed’.
The track listing for ‘Jukebox Charley’ is:
- Make Way For A Better Man (written by Cy Coben)
- I Feel For You (written by Jerry Reed Hubbard)
- Lonely In Person (written by Tom T. Hall)
- Diamond Joe (Traditional)
- Where Have All The Honest People Gone (written by Dennis Linde)
- Home Motel (written by Willie Nelson)
- Jukebox Charley (written by Johnny Paycheck & Aubrey Mayhew)
- I Hope It Rains At My Funeral (written by Tom T. Hall)
- Heartbreak Affair (written by Kay Adams)
- Battle With The Bottle (written by Joe Avants Jr & John Koonse)
- Out Of Control (written by George Jones, Darrell Edwards & Herby Treece)
- Six Foot Under (written by Clint Lewis & James Hutchins)
- Same Old Situation (written by Wayne Kemp & Bill McDonald)
- Between My House And Town (written by Sanger D. Shafer)