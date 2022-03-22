High Valley to release new album ‘Way Back’ in May

High Valley will release their sixth studio album, ‘Way Back’, on 20th May 2022.

The 13-song collection is brimming with their signature sound of positive-minded, bluegrass-tinged country and available to pre-order/pre-save/pre-add now at https://orcd.co/hvwayback/. High Valley enlisted the help of their enthusiastic community on socials to finalize the song stack.

“Letting our fans behind the scenes of the songwriting and demo process was so much fun. We had the ‘Way Back’ album almost complete and couldn’t decide which of the most recent cowrites should make the cut, so we asked our fans to vote on our socials,” says High Valley front-man Brad Rempel. “I love knowing that this album is a collection of songs I feel very strongly about, messages I believe need to be heard, and jams that our fans literally chose themselves!”

The track listing for ‘Way Back’ is:

“Way Back” (Seth Mosley, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel) * “Run Outta Somedays” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel) * “Somebody Tell That Girl” (Feat. Anne Wilson) (Jason Gant, Matt Rogers, Brad Rempel) “Do This Life” (Phil Barton, David Thompson, Brad Rempel) “World Could Use a Dirt Road” (Claire Douglas, Josh Ronen, Brad Rempel) “Prayin’ Woman” (Seth Mosley, Allison Veltz, Brad Rempel) “Country Music, Girls & Trucks” (Feat. Granger Smith) (Micah Wilshire, Jaron Boyer, Brad Rempel) * “Whatever it Takes” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel) “All My Lovin” (Blake Bollinger, Phil Barton, Brad Rempel) “Remember You Now” (Ben Stennis, Jon Nite, Brad Rempel) “Be That For You” (Sam Ellis, Dave Sampson, Brad Rempel) “She Loves” (Sam Bergeson, Jaron Boyer, Brad Rempel) * “Never Not” (Ben West, Matt Willis, Brad Rempel)

*Songs Out Now



The album announcement coincides with the arrival of new track ‘Somebody Tell That Girl’ featuring Annie Wilson. The song was co-written by High Valley’s Brad Rempel along with Jason Gant and Matt Rogers and produced by Grammy-winner, Femke.



“I’ve loved Anne Wilson’s voice from the first time I heard it,” says Rempel. “The message in ‘Somebody Tell That Girl’ is so important, and it makes an even stronger statement with Anne singing it.”



“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a country song that empowers women and speaks of their worth,” shares Anne. “When Brad from High Valley asked me to be a part of this song, I just knew I had to do it. I’m deeply honored to be a small part of ‘Somebody Tell That Girl,’ and I can’t wait to see how this song impacts people. Grateful beyond measure!”

High Valley is the highest selling Canadian band in Country music history with over half a billion streams. The new music follows back-to-back Gold certified singles in the US, three No. 1s at Canadian Country Radio, two Gold certified albums, and six Platinum certified singles.