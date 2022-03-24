Bad Bunny Hosts His Badass Big Rig on Airbnb – find out when you can book a stay

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is becoming an Airbnb Host for the first time, inviting select fans to spend a night aboard his larger-than-life matte black rig – a one-of-a-kind truck with a 53’ trailer, following the last stop on his sold-out ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour’ in Miami.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible” the artist said. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The West Coast Customs-designed rig with chrome flames, customized grill and lights, and all leather interiors is inspired by the influential role that trucks have played in Bad Bunny’s musical success, even appearing on his latest album cover and taking center stage during the opening sequence of his set on tour.

The trailer will offer a glimpse inside the artist’s deeply personal space, with inspiration drawn from some of his most popular music videos including a bedroom decked out in florals like “YO PERREO SOLA,” and other spaces with nods to “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE,” and “SI VEO A TU MAMA.”

Credits: Eric Rojas / Christian Torres

Bad Bunny will open the doors to his big rig for three individual one-night stays* occurring on April 6th, April 7th and April 8th for two guests each at only $91** a night – a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion Spotify streams in 2021.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience a space that explores Bad Bunny’s past, present and future, both on and off the stage, including:

VIP tickets to his sold-out tour in Miami ahead of the stay (travel and lodging not included) and a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself upon arrival

Nods to Benito’s Puerto Rican culture and his familial roots, including a kitchen designed to make you feel like you’re right back in la isla del encanto

A photoshoot with the big rig to live out guests’ inner superstar fantasies

A sound system so you can play (or sing yourself) Bad Bunny’s hottest tracks

A tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite Miami stops

Unfortunately, Bad Bunny won’t be able to meet guests in-person, but he will leave you a recorded virtual greeting upon arrival

To honor the Puerto Rican community, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Fundación Good Bunny, which works to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives.

Those hoping to stay in Bad Bunny’s big rig should note that this stay’s rules require following applicable local, state, and federal rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which will include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. On-site staff will also comply with local rules and guidelines while on-site and will abide by our five-step enhanced cleaning process.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami and for any travel and lodging to attend the concert.

Bad Bunny fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday 29th March at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/badbunny.

*These three, one-night stays are not a contest

**Plus taxes and fees

Airbnb is closely monitoring Miami COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a refund of the booking fee ($91) and $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if Airbnb determines it is necessary to cancel the stay.