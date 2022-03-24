The Feeling to release new album ‘Loss. Hope. Love’ in May and announce October tour

The Feeling will release sixth studio album ‘Loss. Hope. Love’ on 6th May 2022 on Island Records, and new track ‘There Is No Music’ is available now.

‘There Is No Music’ finds The Feeling reconnecting with their musical roots whilst allowing their evolution as a band to shine through. Sonically, the new track provides a thoughtful and joyous pick-me-up which lyrically confronts the nature of happiness head on.



“I wrote ‘There Is No Music’ at a time when many people were going through great difficulty”, says frontman Dan Gillespie Sells. “I have always found that songs are easier to write when they have a clear purpose. For many people the purpose of music can be to bring joy from pain, and therefore it is sorrow that gives music it’s finest purpose – to change the way you feel.”



Self-produced, predominantly at their East London studio during lockdown, ‘Loss. Hope. Love’ is the sound of a band who have reconsidered their identity and taken control of their sound.

The track listing for ‘Loss. Hope. Love’ is:

1. High Like You

2. There Is No Music

3. Never Gave Up

4. There’s a Word For It

5. On The Edge

6. Lost

7. Love People

8. No One To Blame

9. Cascade

10. Wrong

11. For The Future

12. Morning Light (plus hidden track – Takes A Beat Away)

The last The Feeling album was 5 years ago and since then Gillespie Sells has had a lot of success with the musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, which has become one of the most successful new musicals of the last decade.



The Feeling first burst onto the English rock scene with the release of their UK Top 10 single ‘Fill My Little World’. 3 more hit singles from ‘Twelve Stops and Home’ and by the end of 2006 The Feeling were the most played act on UK radio.

In support of the record the band will be touring in October. You can see them at the following dates:



Tues 18th – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

Thurs 20th – Newcastle, University SU

Fri 21st – Cardiff, University SU

Sat 22nd – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Mon 24th – Norwich, Waterfront

Tues 25th – Sheffield, Leadmill

Thurs 27th – Bristol, O2 Academy

Fri 28th – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sat 29th – Birmingham, Town Hall

Sun 30th – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Tickets are available from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/AoYgGo.