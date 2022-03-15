‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ – watch Rose Leslie and Theo James in the teaser trailer

The official teaser trailer for ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ has been released by Sky.

The six-episode series debuts on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this May. It stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production is executive produced by Steven Moffat (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Sherlock’), Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; Joseph E. Iberti; and David Nutter.

Watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article.