‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ – feast your eyes on the first-look trailer

Puss in Boots is heading back to the big screen on 21st October 2022 and the first-look trailer has arrived.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the ‘Shrek’ universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ features an all-star comedic cast that includes Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (‘Black Widow’), Samson Kayo (‘Sliced’), Anthony Mendez (‘Jane the Virgin’) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘Trolls World Tour’).

‘The Last Wish’ is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation’s smash, ‘The Croods: A New Age’. The film’s executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.