Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

2Cellos to play final UK shows in June

The duo will play two final shows in the UK.

Published

2Cellos
Credit: 2Cellos

2Cellos will play their final two UK shows this June at the OVO Arena Wembley in London it has been announced.

The duo – Luka Šulić and HAUSER – have released six studio albums over the past 10 years and amassed billions of streams. The shows come as part of their upcoming final ever world tour, and will take place over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend on Thursday 2nd June (only last remaining tickets available for this show), and Friday 3rd June.

The pair says “This tour is the culmination of everything we have achieved as the 2Cellos. These will be our biggest shows, playing to some of the biggest audiences. We have climbed the mountain together and we have reached the peak of what we can do together. We’ll put everything we have learnt from playing together into these dates.  They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional. We are going to throw everything at them – and then we can rest the 2Cellos. Are you ready to celebrate with us?!”

2Cellos are the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Known for their electric live performances, 2Cellos have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer’s live band.

Tickets are available at eventim.co.uk.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

2 days ago
Hailey Whitters Hailey Whitters

EF Country

Interview: Hailey Whitters on performing at C2C and new album ‘Raised’

We caught up with the singer-songwriter as she prepares to make her UK debut.

6 days ago
Brandy Brandy

Music

5 Brandy songs that should have been singles

We select five songs from the singer's catalogue that should have been singles.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you