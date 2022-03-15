2Cellos to play final UK shows in June

2Cellos will play their final two UK shows this June at the OVO Arena Wembley in London it has been announced.

The duo – Luka Šulić and HAUSER – have released six studio albums over the past 10 years and amassed billions of streams. The shows come as part of their upcoming final ever world tour, and will take place over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend on Thursday 2nd June (only last remaining tickets available for this show), and Friday 3rd June.

The pair says “This tour is the culmination of everything we have achieved as the 2Cellos. These will be our biggest shows, playing to some of the biggest audiences. We have climbed the mountain together and we have reached the peak of what we can do together. We’ll put everything we have learnt from playing together into these dates. They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional. We are going to throw everything at them – and then we can rest the 2Cellos. Are you ready to celebrate with us?!”

2Cellos are the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’.

Known for their electric live performances, 2Cellos have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer’s live band.

Tickets are available at eventim.co.uk.