‘Tavares’ announce UK tour for September

Grammy-award winning R&B singing group Tavares are heading to the UK in September for their ‘Greatest Hits Tour 2022’.
The 10-date run will open at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on 5th September and will end on 18th September at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.
Tavares are Chubby, Pooch and Butch, (who are brothers) will be performing their Greatest Hits such as ‘It Only Takes a Minute Girl’, ‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel’, ‘She’s Gone’ and ‘More Than a Woman’ (from the iconic soundtrack ‘Saturday Night Fever).
The full list of dates is:
September 2022
5th – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
6th – Birmingham Symphony Hall
7th – York Barbican
9th – Cambridge Corn Exchange
10th – Basingstoke Anvil
12th – Cardiff St David’s Hall
13th – Bournemouth Pavilion
15th – London Indigo
16th – Eastleigh Concorde Club
18th – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Ticket prices will be £37 and £34
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct. They go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 18th 2022.