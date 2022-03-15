Connect with us

‘Tavares’ announce UK tour for September

The Grammy-winning group is heading over for a Greatest Hits Tour.

Tavares
Grammy-award winning R&B singing group Tavares are heading to the UK in September for their ‘Greatest Hits Tour 2022’.

The 10-date run will open at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on 5th September and will end on 18th September at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Tavares are Chubby, Pooch and Butch,  (who are brothers) will be performing their Greatest Hits such as ‘It Only Takes a Minute Girl’, ‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel’, ‘She’s Gone’ and ‘More Than a Woman’ (from the iconic  soundtrack ‘Saturday Night Fever).

The full list of dates is:

September 2022

5th – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

6th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

7th – York Barbican

9th – Cambridge Corn Exchange

10th – Basingstoke Anvil

12th – Cardiff St David’s Hall

13th – Bournemouth Pavilion

15th – London Indigo

16th – Eastleigh Concorde Club

18th  – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Ticket prices will be £37 and £34

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct. They go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 18th 2022.

