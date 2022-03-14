Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Two Ways Home to release ‘Waiting On Luck’ this week

The song is available to pre-save now.

Published

Two Ways Home
Credit: Two Ways Home

Folk-rock duo Two Ways Home will release new single ‘Waiting On Luck’ this week, on Friday 18th March 2022.

Arriving just two days after the return of their popular songwriters’ round ‘The Round Up’, ‘Waiting On Luck’ is a soulful country song encouraging people to make their own luck. Pre-save it now at https://found.ee/twowayshome_waitingonluck.

“If you’re waiting on luck you’ll be waiting the rest of your life” is the first line, which clearly captures the essence of the song. 

Lewis Fowler from the band says: “You often hear people say: you just need that one lucky break, but in reality you need to be working hard and putting yourself out there for something to come your way and you need to be ready for it.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Two Ways Home - Waiting On Luck
Credit: Two Ways Home

‘Waiting on Luck’ was written by Isabella MaK, Lewis Fowler and Anna Krantz on a sunny morning a few months before the pandemic hit. The duo decided to record and mix the track solely by themselves in their studio. 

Two Ways Home will be presenting the song in its acoustic form on Wednesday at their highly anticipated songwriters round, which has seen many great artists and songwriters take to the stage alongside the pair.

‘The Round Up’ has now moved to an iconic venue right in the heart of London; The Crypt at St-Martin-in-the-Fields and the first event will be showcasing Americana favourite Robert Vincent, rising country star Kezia Gill and Nashville’s own Ruthie Collins as well as your hosts Two Ways Home. 

You can see Two Ways Home at the following live dates:

16th March – The Round Up – London(UK)

30th March – Radio City Sessions – Chelmsford (UK)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3rd April – Brunch & Musik – Vienna (Austria)

4th May – The Round Up – London (UK)

12th May – Full Band Tour – Cheltenham (UK)

13th May – Full Band Tour – Barnoldwick (UK)

15th May – Full Band – Carlisle Country Music Festival -Carlisle (UK)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

17th May – Full Band Tour – Chelmsford (UK)

9th July – Country at the Castle – Hoddom Castle, Ecclefechan (Scotland)

16th July – Tennessee Fields Festival – Sandy Brook Fields (UK)

20th August – Millport Country Music Festival – Millport (Scotland)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

2 days ago
Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

7 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

1 day ago
Newsies Newsies

Arts

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ to have UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in November

The hit Broadway show is launching in the UK this year.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you