Two Ways Home to release ‘Waiting On Luck’ this week

Folk-rock duo Two Ways Home will release new single ‘Waiting On Luck’ this week, on Friday 18th March 2022.

Arriving just two days after the return of their popular songwriters’ round ‘The Round Up’, ‘Waiting On Luck’ is a soulful country song encouraging people to make their own luck. Pre-save it now at https://found.ee/twowayshome_waitingonluck.

“If you’re waiting on luck you’ll be waiting the rest of your life” is the first line, which clearly captures the essence of the song.

Lewis Fowler from the band says: “You often hear people say: you just need that one lucky break, but in reality you need to be working hard and putting yourself out there for something to come your way and you need to be ready for it.”

Credit: Two Ways Home

‘Waiting on Luck’ was written by Isabella MaK, Lewis Fowler and Anna Krantz on a sunny morning a few months before the pandemic hit. The duo decided to record and mix the track solely by themselves in their studio.

Two Ways Home will be presenting the song in its acoustic form on Wednesday at their highly anticipated songwriters round, which has seen many great artists and songwriters take to the stage alongside the pair.

‘The Round Up’ has now moved to an iconic venue right in the heart of London; The Crypt at St-Martin-in-the-Fields and the first event will be showcasing Americana favourite Robert Vincent, rising country star Kezia Gill and Nashville’s own Ruthie Collins as well as your hosts Two Ways Home.

You can see Two Ways Home at the following live dates:

16th March – The Round Up – London(UK)

30th March – Radio City Sessions – Chelmsford (UK)

3rd April – Brunch & Musik – Vienna (Austria)

4th May – The Round Up – London (UK)

12th May – Full Band Tour – Cheltenham (UK)

13th May – Full Band Tour – Barnoldwick (UK)

15th May – Full Band – Carlisle Country Music Festival -Carlisle (UK)

17th May – Full Band Tour – Chelmsford (UK)

9th July – Country at the Castle – Hoddom Castle, Ecclefechan (Scotland)

16th July – Tennessee Fields Festival – Sandy Brook Fields (UK)

20th August – Millport Country Music Festival – Millport (Scotland)