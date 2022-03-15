Connect with us

Mary Gauthier

EF Country

Mary Gauthier to release new album ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’ in June

The new single ‘Amsterdam’ is out now.

Published

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will release new album ‘Dark Enough to See The Stars’ via Thirty Tigers on 3rd June 2022.

On ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’, available to pre-order now, Gauthier mourns the loss of dear friends that include John Prine, Nanci Griffith and David Olney, but she takes a slightly different course by offering an optimistic side of herself with songs that celebrate the joy of new love and personal contentment. 

New single, the enchanting ballad ‘Amsterdam’, is out now and you can hear it at the top of this article.

‘Dark Enough to See the Stars’ is the follow-up to Gauthier’s powerful 2018 album ‘Rifles & Rosary Beads’, which was co-written with U.S. veterans and their families and served to help them cope with the trauma experienced both abroad and at home. The album received a Grammy nomination for “Best Folk Album” and won “Album Of The Year” at the International Folk Music Awards (Folk Alliance) and Gauthier was awarded the Americana Music Association UK “International Artist Of The Year” award in 2019.

In 2021, Gauthier released her first book, entitled ‘Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting’. In the memoir, she shared her life experiences from addiction, abandonment and loss to compassion, empathy, kindness and ultimately triumph.

