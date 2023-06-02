Two Ways Home release new song ‘Feet on the Asphalt’ & plot a summer of festivals

Anglo/Austrian, country-rock duo Two Ways Home have released their new single ‘Feet on the Asphalt’ today. (2nd June) After finishing their near sold out Round Up tour, of 11 dates across the UK, the pair are showing no signs of slowing. Two Ways Home are playing an intimate headline show at the prestigious Green Note venue in London on the 8th of June and are excited for a run of impressive festival dates.

‘Feet on the Asphalt’ is a song about running headlong into a new romantic encounter. Taking the leap after you thought you’d never find someone. It’s an uplifting summer anthem, celebrating new love. The track starts strong with Lewis singing of frustrated loneliness and then swells into an optimistic, fist-pumping chorus. Feet on the Asphalt has a fun, upbeat feel with romantic undertones and highlights the signature close harmony sound and catchy melody writing that Two Ways Home are known for.

Two Ways Home Tour Dates:

8th June – Headline Show: Green Note in London

17th June – Speed Fest

18th June – Black Deer Festival

23rd June – Foodies Festival : Chelmsford

7th July – Foodies Festival : Tatton Park

8th July – Foodies Festival : Tatton Park

14th July – Sofar Sounds Linz

5th August – Hotbox Festival : Writtle

11th August – Foodies Festival : Glasgow

12th August – Foodies Festival : Glasgow

27th August – The Long Road Festival

28th August – Foodies Festival : Oxford

