Morgan Evans sets London headline show for July

Australian Country star Morgan Evans will be back in the UK to headline Lafayette in London on 14th July 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and the date coincides with Evans joining Brad Paisley for his European dates. Later this summer, Evans is set to headline Australia’s biggest Country festival CMC Rocks at the end of September.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Evan’s new EP ‘The Country and the Coast: Side A’, along with selections from his debut album ‘Things That We Drink To’.

To date Evans has amassed almost 700 million global career streams. He has also teamed up with Apple Music for his show ‘Country Wide Radio with Morgan Evans’.

Across his career so far, Evans has toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and Chris Young.

You can see Evans at the following dates:

* with Brad Paisley



July 14 – London, UK – The Lafayette (HEADLINE)

July 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – Ovo Hydro*

July 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

July 19 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013*

July 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

July 22 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Festning*

July 24 – Trondheim, Norway – Festningen 1 Trondheim*