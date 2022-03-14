Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Morgan Evans sets London headline show for July

Get your tickets now.

Published

Morgan Evans
Credit: Dave Sanchez

Australian Country star Morgan Evans will be back in the UK to headline Lafayette in London on 14th July 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and the date coincides with Evans joining Brad Paisley for his European dates. Later this summer, Evans is set to headline Australia’s biggest Country festival CMC Rocks at the end of September.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Evan’s new EP ‘The Country and the Coast: Side A’, along with selections from his debut album ‘Things That We Drink To’.

To date Evans has amassed almost 700 million global career streams. He has also teamed up with Apple Music for his show ‘Country Wide Radio with Morgan Evans’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Across his career so far, Evans has toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and Chris Young.

You can see Evans at the following dates:

with Brad Paisley
 
July 14 – London, UK – The Lafayette (HEADLINE)
July 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – Ovo Hydro*
July 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*
July 19 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013*
July 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*
July 22 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Festning*
July 24 – Trondheim, Norway – Festningen 1 Trondheim*

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

2 days ago
Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

7 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

1 day ago
Newsies Newsies

Arts

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ to have UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in November

The hit Broadway show is launching in the UK this year.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you