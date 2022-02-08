‘The Round Up’ is back in March

Following a short hiatus ‘The Round Up’ is back for 2022 in its new home the Crypt at St-Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square on 16th March.

Hosted by homegrown Country duo Two Ways Home, ‘The Round Up’ is a Nashville that has seen many amazing artists from around the world showcase their songs and tell the stories behind them.

Four acts sit side by side on ‘The Round Up’ stage and take it in turns to perform and give insight into their songs and lives. What makes this night truly unique is the opportunity to see artists jamming and singing along with each other in a way that will never be replicated again. This makes ‘The Round Up’ truly unmissable.

The first ‘The Round Up’ of 2022 will feature Americana artist Robert Vincent, rising country star Kezia Gill, Two Ways Home and a special-secret guest.

Get tickets and more information and make sure you head on down to one of the best Country nights in the UK.