‘Grantchester’ Series 7 starts tonight on ITV – preview Episode 1

Tonight’s the night – ‘Grantchester‘ series 7 kicks off and we’ve got plenty of new investigations to look forward to.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘Grantchester’, we recommend you stop reading this article now.

Detective Inspective Geordie Keating (Robson Greene) and Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) are back for a new six-episode series. The year is 1959 and the bodies will surely be piling up as the weeks go by.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The synopsis for Episode 1 is:

It’s the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

Among the Reverend Will Davenport’s many brides-to-be is Adele Fitzgerald, who lives on the once-splendid, but now declining Fitzgerald Estate with her green-fingered spinster sister Maude.

The body of a dead man is found in the grounds and is quickly identified as the sisters’ errant brother Lord Edmund Fitzgerald, who has been living an itinerant life travelling the world since the war.

Will and DI Geordie Keating find themselves at odds with Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace and DC Larry Peters in viewing the death as a murder. As Will and Geordie investigate the Fitzgerald family history they find themselves looking into Edmund’s own romantic past. Could a story of lost love hold the clue to his killer?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It looks like romance might also be on the cards for Will when he meets an enigmatic woman at a jazz club, while Geordie, currently staying at the vicarage in Leonard’s old room, has a plan to win back estranged wife Cathy and return to the family home. But are both men headed for happy-ever-after or heartbreak?

‘Grantchester’ series 7 begins at 9pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: