Music

5 Brandy songs that should have been singles

We select five songs from the singer’s catalogue that should have been singles.

Published

Brandy
Credit: Atlantic Records

When it comes to R&B vocalists, there's barely anyone that comes close to Brandy.

The singer, songwriter, producer, actor and businesswoman has been entertaining us since the release of her debut single 'I Wanna Be Down' in 1994. She's been a frequent feature on the charts across the globe with smash hits such as "Sittin' Up In My Room", 'The Boy Is Mine' with Monica and 'What About Us?'.

Currently Brandy is garnering critical acclaim for her role in the US TV show 'Queens', which is streaming now on Disney+ in the UK. I thought it was a good time to revisit Brandy's songs and pick five of them that should have been singles.

1. “Movin’ On”

The opening song from Brandy’s self-titled 1994 album is full of attitude, features one hell of a beat and wins you over from the very first vocal riff. Very evocative of the R&B sound of the early 90s, “Movin’ On” introduced Brandy as a world class vocalist and it should have been a consideration for a single. I still groove out to it to this day.

