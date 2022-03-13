Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

Justin Timberlake released his iconic debut solo album 'Justified' in November 2002, just over a year after the final NSYNC album 'Celebrity' was released.

At the time, Timberlake was taking a hiatus from the band to pursue solo music but that hiatus turned into a full-time departure, effectively ending NSYNC's career while the band was on top. 'Justified' went on to sell more than 10 million copies across the globe and it made Timberlake a household name as well as establishing him as a musical force in his own right.

Recorded with The Neptunes, Timbaland, Scott Storch, The Underdogs and Brian McKnight, 'Justified' saw Timberlake co-write every single song on the album and it gave him four monster hits in the shape of 'Like I Love You' (feat. Clipse), 'Cry Me A River', 'Rock Your Body' and 'Señorita'.

Sonically the record saw Timberlake moving away from the commercial pop of NSYNC and into harder R&B territory, taking inspiration from Michael Jackson (some of the songs on the record were written with Jackson in mind), and exploring sounds his fans had never heard from him before.

To mark the album's 20th anniversary, I've gone through all 13 tracks and ranked them. Use the arrows below to see if you agree with my ranking...

13. Let’s Take a Ride One of seven tracks produced by The Neptunes on the record, ‘Let’s Take a Ride’ is a midtempo R&B jam that sees Timberlake leaning into his soulful side. The song isn’t bad per se, it’s just not as memorable as much of the rest of the album. It was a staple of the setlist for the ‘Justified’ World Tour that ran from 2003-2004 and it gave Timberlake a break from dancing.