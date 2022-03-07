Lady Gaga adds new shows to rescheduled ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour

Lady Gaga has announced the rescheduled dates for her ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, as well as added 8 new markets to the schedule.

The special 14-city worldwide limited run of shows is presented by Live Nation and kicks off on 17th July in Dusseldorf. The tour will then visits stadiums in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London, Toronto, Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The show will feature fan favourite hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.



The full dates are:



7/17 Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 Stockholm. SW Friends Arena

7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France

7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome

7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/11 East Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field

8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium





Tickets for the newly added Lady Gaga presents ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour dates go on sale starting Friday 11th March in Arnhem and London (7/30) and on Monday, 14th March in all additional markets at.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris (7/24), London (7/29), Toronto (8/06), East Rutherford (8/11), Chicago (8/15) and Boston (8/19) are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this summer’s events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

London tickets are available at LiveNation.co.uk



For all shows in the U.S., $1.00 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.

