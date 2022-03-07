Nick Hart set to release ‘Nick Hart Sings Ten English Folk Songs’ in April

Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist Nick Hart will release new album ‘Nick Hart Sings Ten English Folk Songs’ on 29th April 2022 via Roebuck Records via Proper Music Distribution.

Recorded during the first lockdown of 2020, ‘Nick Hart Sings Ten English Folk Songs’ is in many ways a departure from the stripped back, live approach of Hart’s first two albums. Deprived of a sound engineer and locked away in a house full of strange instruments, he was afforded the time and space to explore different approaches to the accompaniment of traditional song.

Hart’s distinctive guitar playing is augmented here by harmonium, lyre, viols and a host of percussion and woodwinds, and while some tracks were recorded completely live, others such as ‘May Song’ and ‘Dives and Lazarus’ have been given a more multi-layered treatment. At the heart of it though, Hart has approached the songs on this album with the care and sensitivity for which he has become known, allowing them the space they need, while bringing to the fore the nuances in mode and meter that make these songs so special.

The artist’s work with English folk song is rapidly gaining him a reputation as one of the most acclaimed performers of his generation. His considered approach to accompaniment is informed by a deep respect for the nuances of traditional song and his captivating live performances are a testament to the importance he places on story-telling.

In 2021, Hart scooped the Christian Raphael Prize, awarded in association with the Cambridge Folk Festival, to nurture artist development. As part of the prize, he will play the festival this year, as well as an impressive series of shows across the UK.

Hart has released two solo albums, ‘Nick Hart Sings Eight English Folk Songs’ (2017) and ‘Nick Hart Sings Nine English Folk Songs’ (2019), both to critical acclaim.