Lady Gaga to release new single ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga is set to release new single ‘Hold My Hand’ on 3rd May 2022 via Interscope Records.

The song is taken from the upcoming film ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ and it was produced by Gaga and BloodPop©, with additional production by Benjamin Rice. Written especially for the film, the motion picture version features additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

You can pre-save ‘Hold My Hand‘ now ahead of its release.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will open in cinemas on 27th May 2022 courtesy of Paramount Pictures. The long-awaited sequel sees Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

The synopsis for the film is:

After more than 30 years of service Maverick is where he belongs – pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

This summer Lady Gaga will head out on her The Chromatica Ball stadium tour. The full dates are:



7/17 – Düsseldorf. DE – Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm. SW – Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, NL – GelreDome

7/29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas, TX – Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

9/8 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium



Tickets for Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball are on sale now at LiveNation.co.uk