Alexis Gerred to release new single ‘Unbreakable’ featuring MiG Ayesa next week

Singer, songwriter and actor Alexis Gerred will release ‘Unbreakable’, his first single in 3 years, on 11th March 2022.

Featuring MiG Ayesa, ‘Unbreakable’ was written by Gerred and produced by TylaJoe Connett. It is the first song to be unveiled from his upcoming EP, which is due for release later this year.

The song is based on a relationship with a former acting agent that turned sour. ‘Unbreakable’ is about staying driven and focused on one’s dreams, an important message for many in today’s tumultuous world.

For Gerred, recording ‘Unbreakable’ with West End and Broadway titan Ayesa is a dream come true. It was Ayesa, who has starred in hits such as ‘Rock of Ages’, ‘Thriller Live’, ‘Annie’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ that inspired him to make music in the first place.

“I watched MiG Ayesa take to the stage and his delivery, passion and charisma flipped a switch inside me,” Gerred recalls. “Although I had never even attempted singing a note before, I knew I wanted to emulate him and follow a path that would one day see me up on that stage, too.”

Credit: Alexis Gerred

“I’ve followed MiG’s career and plucked inspiration from so many things he’s done,” explains Gerred. “One that stands out in particular was his time on Rockstar: INXS where I loved his Rock ‘n Roll style of showmanship.”

‘Unbreakable’ is a fast-paced track that draws in timeless rock influences with a modern pop appeal.

‘Unbreakable’ will be available from 11th March on all streaming/download sites and is accompanied with a B-Side ‘Mary Go Round’, a cover originally by British Rock band The Struts.

Aside from his music, Gerred is best-known for his leading roles on stage in productions such as ‘Our House’, ‘Dreamboat & Petticoats’, and ‘American Idiot’. He also appeared on prime-time BBC1 live television in Eurovision: ‘Your Country Needs You’ (Runner Up) and ‘Let It Shine (Semi-Finalist)’.