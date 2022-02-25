Michael Bublé pays homage to classic movies in “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video

Michael Bublé has debuted the music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” and it features the singer recreating scenes from classic movies with his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato.

A sequel (of sorts) to ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’, the video sees the singer paying homage to films such as ‘Titanic’, ‘Casablanca’, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Love, Actually’. It ends with Bublé daydreaming in a supermarket, as he did in ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.

“I’ll Never Not Love You” is taken from Bublé’s album ‘Higher’, which will be released on 25th March 2022. The album includes several standards such as ‘You’re the First, the Last, My Everything’, ‘Smile’, a duet with Willie Nelson on ‘Crazy’, and Bublé’s take on the Sam Cooke classic ‘Bring it on Home to Me’. It also features a handful of self-penned originals.

Bublé will return to the UK this summer to play a series of shows in beautiful locations across the country.