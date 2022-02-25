Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé pays homage to classic movies in “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video

The singer’s wife appears alongside him.

Published

Michael Bublé has debuted the music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” and it features the singer recreating scenes from classic movies with his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato.

A sequel (of sorts) to ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’, the video sees the singer paying homage to films such as ‘Titanic’, ‘Casablanca’, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Love, Actually’. It ends with Bublé daydreaming in a supermarket, as he did in ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.

“I’ll Never Not Love You” is taken from Bublé’s album ‘Higher’, which will be released on 25th March 2022. The album includes several standards such as ‘You’re the First, the Last, My Everything’,  ‘Smile’, a duet with Willie Nelson on ‘Crazy’, and Bublé’s take on the Sam Cooke classic ‘Bring it on Home to Me’. It also features a handful of self-penned originals.

Bublé will return to the UK this summer to play a series of shows in beautiful locations across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Submerged: Hidden Depths Submerged: Hidden Depths

Games & Tech

‘Submerged: Hidden Depths’ preview

We take a look at the first hour of the third-person exploration sequel.

5 days ago

Film

‘King Richard’ DVD review

Will Smith is on career best form in this heart-warming biopic

5 days ago
Whiskey Myers Whiskey Myers

EF Country

Whiskey Myers to release new album ‘Tornillo’ in July

The new album arrives this summer.

4 days ago
Dylan Scott Dylan Scott

EF Country

Dylan Scott to release new album “Livin’ My Best Life’ in August

The breakout star has a new album on the way.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you