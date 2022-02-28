Connect with us

The Twin

Film

‘The Twin’ is coming to Shudder in May – watch the trailer

Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree star.

Published

‘The Twin’ starring Teresa Palmer (‘A Discovery of Witches’) and Steven Cree (‘A Discovery of Witches’) is coming to Shudder from Friday 6th May 2022.

In ‘The Twin’, following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel (Palmer) and husband Anthony (Cree) relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son in the hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him.

The English-language debut of writer/director Taneli Mustonen took part in FrontieÌres Platform, the genre-focused event run by Fantasia and Cannes’ Marché du Film and won the best fiction award at industry showcase Finnish Film Affair last year, as well as best project at the BIFAN development forum in Korea.

Written by Taneli Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvärinen and produced by Don Films’ Aleksi Hyvärinen (‘Arrhythmia’, ‘Lake Bodom’), ‘The Twin’ is executive produced by Joris van Wijk, Shudder’s Emily Gotto, Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff, and Post Control Helsinki’s Toni Valla. The film is backed by Shudder, Playtime, Nordisk Film, the Finnish Film Foundation, Estonian Film Institute and the Finnish television channel MTV3.

