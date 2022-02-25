‘The Bad Guys’ coming to cinemas in April – watch the trailer

Animated movie ‘The Bad Guys’ will be released in cinemas on 1st April 2022 and the first trailer has debuted.

Featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos and Richard Ayoade, the film is directed by Pierre Perifel.

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys – dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake, chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark, short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed.

Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.