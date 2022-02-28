‘Morbius’ – Jared Leto is front and centre in final trailer

The final trailer has arrived for Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Morbius’.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, the film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

You can watch the trailer for the film at the top of the article and the new ‘Lore’ featurette below:

‘Morbius’ will be released in cinemas on 31st March 2022.