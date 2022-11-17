Joe Begos’ ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ coming to Shudder in December

Joe Begos’ (‘Bliss’) latest film ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ is coming to Shudder from 9th December 2022.

Starring Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, Jeremy Gardner, with Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Abraham Benrubi, the film is written and directed by Begos.

It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.

The trailer for the terrifying Christmas horror has been unveiled, which you can watch at the top of this article, and a poster has also been released for the film, which you can see below: