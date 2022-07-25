Connect with us

‘Glorious’: watch the wild first teaser for Ryan Kwanten’s upcoming horror

J.K. Simmons also stars in the film.

Published

Rebekah McKendry’s ‘Glorious’ is coming to Shudder on 18th August 2022 and a wild teaser has been released for the film.

Starring Ryan Kwanten (‘True Blood’) and J.K. Simmons (‘Whiplash’), the film is described as a modern-day Lovecraftian horror. It premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec on 21st July and will come to Shudder next month.

Spiraling out after a bad breakup, Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine…

Glorious
Credit: Shudder

“’Glorious’ speaks to my adoration of Lovecraft, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking I can’t believe I just saw that,” says McKendry. “It is a wild mix of horror, humor, and heady moralistic concepts about our own existential realizations of who we really are, forcing each of us to stare into our personal abyss. And sometimes, the abyss stares back… and maybe has a favor to ask.”

‘Glorious’ is written by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull, and David Ian McKendry.

AMP International’s Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh serve as producers along with Joe Wicker and Morgan Peter Brown from Fallback Plan Productions, Jason Scott Goldberg and Christian Armogida.

