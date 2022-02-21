Whiskey Myers to release new album ‘Tornillo’ in July

Whiskey Myers will release their new album ‘Tornillo’ on 29th July 2022 via their own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

The album is a result of the band spending 21 days isolated at the 2,300-acre Sonic Ranch studio deep in the heart of their native Texas, just miles from the U.S./Mexico border. The six-piece band has taken their solid decade-plus foundation and pushed themselves to further explore new sonic landscapes.



“It’s going to have a little bit different sound,” lead singer Cody Cannon shared recently with Outsider. “It’s still Whiskey Myers at its core, but it’s kind of fresh… We did a lot of bass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do. Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff, and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, old rock and roll.



“We’re going to bend [genre] even more, I think, with this new record,” he continued. “It’s all over the place. But that’s fun, right? I hate the whole ‘Put it in a box. You gotta be this.’ … That’s not art to me. I love the idea of just doing, really, whatever you feel. It comes out a certain way because that’s just how it comes out. Whiskey Myers never really tried to be a certain way. It’s just how we are. So I think that’s really the whole thing about music, or the beauty about music; it’s just that freedom to create.”



Cannon leads the songwriting on ‘Tornillo’ and the album also features writes from lead guitarist John Jeffers and fellow bandmembers Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, as well as rising singer/songwriter Aaron Raitiere (Anderson East, Oak Ridge Boys, ‘A Star is Born’).

Credit: Wiggy Thump Records / Thirty Tigers

The track listing for ‘Tornillo’ is: