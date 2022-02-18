Eric Bolander – ‘Can’t Get There From Here’ album review

Americana singer-songwriter Eric Bolander released his album ‘The Wind’ in 2019. That set the foundations for an artist that’s creating plenty of buzz and is making an impact far beyond his Kentucky roots. Bolander released his first full-length record, ‘Postcards to Myself, in 2016 which blurred the lines between rock and Country. With influences that range from Alice in Chains and Soundgarden through to Keith Whitley and George Jones, it’s safe to say that Bolander has plenty to draw on when it comes to creating his own sound. Today, Bolander releases new album “Can’t Get There From Here”, a collection of 12 new songs that continues to establish who he is as an artist.

“Can’t Get There From Here” was produced and mixed by Duane Lundy and it catches you off-guard with the instrumental opener ‘An Introduction’. The short track is a moody but impactful affair that paves the way for the driving rock feel of ‘Window’, the album’s first track proper. Within seconds of the song starting you’ll be tapping your foot on the floor and the melody is one that’s easy to remember once you hit the first chorus.

That knack for a catchy melody carries throughout the record. ‘Magic Moon’ brings to mind High Valley’s ‘Make You Mine’ if it was sung by Zac Brown Band. Bolander’s voice sounds strong against the intricate instrumentation, and there’s no doubt that it’s him that drives each and every track here. The more emotive ‘Cold Men’ is one of the highlights on the record and it’s the kind of song that’s made Chris Stapleton a household name. Bolander piles emotion into his vocal delivery and the harmonies lift the chorus, ensuring it soars and sticks in your mind.

Elsewhere on the record Bolander leans into rock on the standout moment “Beggin’ For Change”, the gentler ‘Montgomery Hill’ mixes folk sensibilities with Bolander’s deep vocal reminiscing on the good time, and ‘I Wonder’ is an acoustic-led track that showcases a more vulnerable side to Bolander’s abilities. For the album’s closing track, ‘Smooth Finish’, Bolander is joined by Abby Hamilton which is a heartbreaking exploration of hurt following the end of a relationship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Can’t Get There From Here” is one of those albums that will find a life thanks to word of mouth. The 12-track collection is a solid offering from Bolander and it’s clearly geared towards the live circuit. Once people start hearing Bolander’s name and check him out live, I feel pretty certain that word will begin to spread quickly. Until he can get over to the UK, we’ll have to make do with this album and it’s definitely going to get repeat play over the coming months.

Credit: Eric Bolander

Track list: 1. An Introduction 2. Window 3. Magic Moon 4. Cold Men 5. I’ve Only Started 6. Beggin’ for Change 7. As the Night Sky Breaks 8. Montgomery Hill 9. The Fighter 10. I Wonder 11. Wade Out Alone 12. Smooth Finish (feat. Abby Hamilton) Record label: Eric Bolander Release date: 18th February 2022 Buy “Can’t Get There From Here’ now