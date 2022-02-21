The Cadillac Three announce Hillbilly Hypnotized UK summer tour

The Cadillac Three is plotting to return to the UK this summer for the Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour.

The trio had to reschedule their 10th anniversary UK tour at the end of 2021 due to the pandemic but they are hoping to be back for shows across August and September. Fans can expect a whole new live show but tickets purchased for the original shows remain valid.

Speaking about the tour, the band say, “We can’t wait to get back over to play for our UK friends in August & September! To say it’s been too long is an understatement, but it will make it even sweeter when we finally get to be together!”



One of the most spontaneous and exciting live bands, The Cadillac Three will be playing eight shows across the UK, including a headline performance at The Long Road Festival and a celebratory show at London’s legendary Roundhouse.



The full tour dates are:

AUGUST

Fri 26th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Sat 27th – O2 Academy, Manchester

Sun 27th – The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire

Tues 30th – O2 City Hall, Newcastle



SEPTEMBER

Fri 2nd – Great Hall, Cardiff

Sat 3rd – Institute, Birmingham

Mon 5th – Rock City, Nottingham

Tues 6th – The Roundhouse, London

Tickets are available now from https://www.livenation.co.uk/