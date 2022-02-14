Connect with us

‘Lightyear’ debuts action-packed new trailer

The origin story of Buzz arrives this summer.

Published

The ‘Toy Story’ franchise is set to continue this summer with the release of ‘Lightyear’ and there’s an action-packed trailer out for you to enjoy.

Telling the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Lightyear
Credit: Disney and Pixar

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. 

“The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is on board to score ‘Lightyear’.

‘Lightyear’ will arrive in UK cinemas on 17th June 2022.

