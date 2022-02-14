‘Lightyear’ debuts action-packed new trailer

The ‘Toy Story’ franchise is set to continue this summer with the release of ‘Lightyear’ and there’s an action-packed trailer out for you to enjoy.

Telling the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Credit: Disney and Pixar

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

“The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is on board to score ‘Lightyear’.

‘Lightyear’ will arrive in UK cinemas on 17th June 2022.