Film

‘Lightyear’ coming to Disney+ in August

The Buzz Lightyear origin story lands on the streamer next month.

Published

Lightyear
Credit: Disney and Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure ‘Lightyear‘ will be streaming on Disney+ from 3rd August 2022 it has been announced.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, ‘Lightyear’ follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. 

“Lightyear” looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said Angus MacLane, who helmed the film. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see ‘Lightyear,’ it gives us all the means to see it again and again.” 

‘Lightyear’ features the voices of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules and James Brolin are also among the voice cast.

The film is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director ‘Finding Dory’), produced by Galyn Susman (‘Toy Story That Time Forgot’) and features a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (‘The Batman’).

Watch the new spot released ahead of the film’s arrival on Disney+:

