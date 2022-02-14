‘Nope’ – trailer debuts for upcoming Jordan Peele horror

The trailer has arrived for upcoming Jordan Peele (‘Get Out’, ‘Us’) horror ‘Nope’.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’), Keke Palmer (‘Hustlers’) and Steven Yeun (‘The Walking Dead’), the film co-stars Michael Wincott (‘Hitchcock’) and Brandon Perea (‘The OA’).

In ‘Nope’ residents in a lonely gulch of inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. You can get a glimpse of what to expect in the tantalising trailer, which doesn’t give a whole lot away!

The film is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (‘Us’, ‘Candyman’) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

‘Nope’ will be released in cinemas on 22nd July 2022.