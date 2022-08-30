Win a ‘Lightyear’ Blu-ray and signed poster bundle

You know the toy. Discover his story when Disney and Pixar Studios’ epic space adventure ‘Lightyear’ debuts on all major digital platforms 17th August and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD 29th August 2022.

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Described as an “Extremely fun action sci-fi film that will bring a smile to fans of the character” (Ross Bonaime, Collider) and Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, ‘Lightyear’ brings to vivid life the origin story of the iconic Space Ranger.

Pixar fans can add to their Toy Story movie collection, and access bonus content including exclusive deleted scenes, featurettes and an audio commentary by filmmaker Angus MacLane. ‘Lightyear’ is also available to stream now on Disney+.

Go To Infinity and Beyond When ‘Lightyear’ Launches onto Digital 17th August and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD 29th August 2022.

