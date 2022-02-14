Connect with us

Deep Water - Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

Film

‘Deep Water’ starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas coming to Prime Video in March

Watch the trailer for the erotic thriller.

Published

British director Adrian Lyne’s (‘Fatal Attraction’) forthcoming erotic thriller ‘Deep Water’ will debut in the UK on Prime Video on 18th March 2022.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, ‘Deep Water’ is Lyne’s first directorial film in 20 years following the worldwide success of his previous films including ‘Indecent Proposal’, ‘Unfaithful’ and ‘Fatal Attraction’.

Ben Affleck (‘Gone Girl’) and Ana de Armas (‘No Time To Die’) star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.

With sizzling and complex performances from Affleck and de Armas, and helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, ‘Deep Water’ marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

