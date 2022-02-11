Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

Published

After penning hits for Kenny Chesney (‘Happy Does’) and Chris Young (‘If That Ain’t God’), Greylan James is making his artist debut today with the release of his debut single ‘Anything Cold’.

Available to stream and download now, ‘Anythng Cold’ was written by James with Abram Dean, Jason Massey and Josh Dorr.

James shares his enthusiasm about the new music stating “I’m so excited for everyone to hear my first release! After spending a few years writing songs for other artists, and telling their stories, I can’t wait for the world to finally hear mine.”
 
In addition, Greylan, along with Jason Massey, shared in the recording and production duties as well as playing every instrument on ‘Anything Cold’.
 
Next week James will kick-off the eight-city, ‘Nashville Hits the Roof’, concert series which features the hottest up and coming acts in country music, and brings them to the Tin Roof stage for a FREE show. Dates below.
 
Greylan James – ‘Nashville Hits the Roof’ concert series dates:

Date                            Venue             City, State
February 18               Tin Roof           Raleigh, NC
February 19               Tin Roof           Columbia, SC 
February 24               Tin Roof           Orlando, FL
February 25               Tin Roof           Delray Beach, FL 
March 18                     Tin Roof           Memphis, TN
March 19                     Tin Roof           Birmingham, AL
April 8                          Tin Roof           Lexington, KY
April 9                          Tin Roof           Indianapolis, IN
 
Being an artist that can write, record, produce and play every instrument during the recording process, James’ artistic fingerprints can be found in every fiber of the music he creates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

James has more new music coming over the course of 2022.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Starstruck - Adam Lambert Starstruck - Adam Lambert

TV

Adam Lambert teases ITV’s new entertainment show ‘Starstruck’

The judge reveals what we can expect from the new series.

4 days ago
Muscadine Bloodline Muscadine Bloodline

EF Country

Muscadine Bloodline – ‘Dispatch to 16th Ave.’ review

The independent duo continues to rip up the rule book.

7 days ago
And Just Like That... And Just Like That...

TV

‘And Just Like That…’: 5 things that need to change if the show gets a season 2

The show needs to fix a few things following its divisive first season.

7 days ago
Marry Me Marry Me

Music

‘Marry Me’ soundtrack released today – listen to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma duet on the title track

The soundtrack is out now.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you