Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

After penning hits for Kenny Chesney (‘Happy Does’) and Chris Young (‘If That Ain’t God’), Greylan James is making his artist debut today with the release of his debut single ‘Anything Cold’.

Available to stream and download now, ‘Anythng Cold’ was written by James with Abram Dean, Jason Massey and Josh Dorr.

James shares his enthusiasm about the new music stating “I’m so excited for everyone to hear my first release! After spending a few years writing songs for other artists, and telling their stories, I can’t wait for the world to finally hear mine.”



In addition, Greylan, along with Jason Massey, shared in the recording and production duties as well as playing every instrument on ‘Anything Cold’.



Next week James will kick-off the eight-city, ‘Nashville Hits the Roof’, concert series which features the hottest up and coming acts in country music, and brings them to the Tin Roof stage for a FREE show. Dates below.



Greylan James – ‘Nashville Hits the Roof’ concert series dates:

Date Venue City, State

February 18 Tin Roof Raleigh, NC

February 19 Tin Roof Columbia, SC

February 24 Tin Roof Orlando, FL

February 25 Tin Roof Delray Beach, FL

March 18 Tin Roof Memphis, TN

March 19 Tin Roof Birmingham, AL

April 8 Tin Roof Lexington, KY

April 9 Tin Roof Indianapolis, IN



Being an artist that can write, record, produce and play every instrument during the recording process, James’ artistic fingerprints can be found in every fiber of the music he creates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

James has more new music coming over the course of 2022.