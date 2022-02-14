Listen: Chris Lane debuts new song ‘Howdy’

Chris Lane has released new song ‘Howdy’, putting a playful spin on saying hello.

The song was written by John Byron, Sam Ellis and Blake Pendergrass, and it features Lane walking into a bar and spotting a potential love interest. ‘Howdy’ is produced by Joey Moi and features Lane’s trademark smooth vocals.

“‘Howdy’ is a fun one – the play on words is super clever and it’s going to be a great addition to my set list on tour,” Lane shares. “Hope y’all love it!”

‘Howdy’ is the latest release from Lane and follows the recent releases ‘Stop Coming Over’ and ‘Fill Them Boots’. Lane is currently on the road with his Fill Them Boots Tour with support from Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose.

The full dates are:

Feb 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^

Feb 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb 19 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre^

Feb 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz^

Feb 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues^

March 04 – Washington DC – The Fillmore^

March 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^

March 10 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^

March 17 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle^

March 25 – Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live*

March 26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

March 31 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre*

April 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogats*

April 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

April 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

April 14 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland*

April 15 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company*

April 16 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall*

^ with ERNEST

* with Tyler Rich

All dates feature Lily Rose