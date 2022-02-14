Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chris Lane

EF Country

Listen: Chris Lane debuts new song ‘Howdy’

Take a listen to Lane’s new song.

Published

Chris Lane has released new song ‘Howdy’, putting a playful spin on saying hello.

The song was written by John Byron, Sam Ellis and Blake Pendergrass, and it features Lane walking into a bar and spotting a potential love interest. ‘Howdy’ is produced by Joey Moi and features Lane’s trademark smooth vocals.

“‘Howdy’ is a fun one – the play on words is super clever and it’s going to be a great addition to my set list on tour,” Lane shares. “Hope y’all love it!”

‘Howdy’ is the latest release from Lane and follows the recent releases ‘Stop Coming Over’ and ‘Fill Them Boots’. Lane is currently on the road with his Fill Them Boots Tour with support from Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full dates are:

Feb 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^
Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^
Feb 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^
Feb 19 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre^
Feb 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz^
Feb 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues^
March 04 – Washington DC – The Fillmore^
March 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^
March 10 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^
March 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^
March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^
March 17 –  Atlanta, GA –  Tabernacle^
March 25 –  Rosemont, IL –  Joe’s Live*
March 26 –  Milwaukee, WI –  The Rave*
March 31 –  Louisville, KY –  Louisville Palace Theatre*
April 1 –  Cincinnati, OH –  Bogats*
April 2 –  Indianapolis, IN –  Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
April 7 –  Grand Rapids, MI –  GLC Live at 20 Monroe*
April 14 –  Memphis, TN –  Soundstage at Graceland*
April 15 –  Birmingham, AL –  Avondale Brewing Company*
April 16 –  Huntsville, AL –  Mars Music Hall*

^ with ERNEST
* with Tyler Rich
All dates feature Lily Rose

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Two Ways Home Two Ways Home

EF Country

‘The Round Up’ is back in March

Kezia Gill and Robert Vincent will be performing.

7 days ago
Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me' Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me'

Film

‘Marry Me’ – go behind-the-scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s new film with two featurettes

Get ready for the film before it arrives this week.

7 days ago
Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

4 days ago
The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog

Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The Netflix film picks up 12 nominations.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you