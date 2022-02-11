Joshua Hedley to release new album ‘Neon Blue’ in April

Joshua Hedley will release new album ‘Neon Blue’ on 22nd April 2022 via New West Records.

The 12-song set was co-produced by Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell) & Skylar Wilson (Justin Townes Earle) and mixed by Kyle Lehning (George Strait, Randy Travis).

‘Neon Blue’ is the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Mr Jukebox’, which was released by Jack White’s Third Man Records. That collection explored the influence of the 1950s and ’60s, showcasing Hedley’s knowledge of Country music history.

‘Neon Blue’ moves forward to the early ’90s, marking a new sound for Hedley.

“The last bastion of country music,” says Hedley, “was the early 1990s, roughly 1989 through 1996. You could turn on the radio and immediately know you’re hearing a country song. You could still hear steel guitar and fiddle. But there was a hard fork around 1996 or ‘97, when country veered off into pop territory. ‘Neon Blue’ asks, What if that fork never happened? What if country kept on sounding like country?”

Hedley’s ‘Neon Blue’ will be available across digital platforms, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited “Coke Bottle Clear” colour vinyl edition, as well as an autographed compact disc edition, will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide.

The track listing for ‘Neon Blue’ is:

1. Broke Again

2. Country & Western

3. Old Heartbroke Blues

4. The Last Thing In The World

5. Down To My Last Lie

6. Free (One Heart)

7. Neon Blue

8. Bury Me With My Boots On

9. Found In A Bar

10. Let’s Make A Memory

11. Wonder If You Wonder

12. River In The Rain