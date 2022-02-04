Connect with us

Johnny Dailey

EF Country

Listen: Johnny Dailey debuts new single ‘Trouble’

Wrap your ears around the rising star’s new single.

Published

Rising Country star Johnny Dailey has released new single ‘Trouble’ to kick off his 2022 properly.

Written alongside Aaron Eshuis (Rascal Flatts, Cole Swindell, Ryan Hurd, Scotty McCreery) and Joe Clemmons (Gabby Barrett, Ryan Hurd), ‘Trouble’ unfolds a familiar story of young love, fate and growing up in a small town. The track is the first taste of new music from the singer this year and will be followed by his EP ‘Dillashaw’ in March.

Written with his own upbringing top of mind, ‘Trouble’ holds meaningful sentiment for the Alabama native, who shares, “I’m very proud of the small town that I’m from, so when I’m working on new music I always try to add in parts of my upbringing and things that remind me of home,” Dailey said. “This song is about two people, from the same hometown, who are from different backgrounds but their differences are what brings them together as a couple. It’s one of my favorite songs that I’ve written so I’m really excited for everyone to hear it.”

Dailey grew up in Argo, outside of Birmingham, Alabama and ended up in Nashville by way of Charleston, South Carolina.

He released his debut single ‘Burns Like Whiskey’ in 2021 followed by ‘Driving Things Around’ and ’24,’ garnering over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and establishing over 120,000 monthly listeners.

