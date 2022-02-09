Connect with us

Cowboy Junkies

Cowboy Junkies to release ‘Songs of the Recollection’ in March

The band’s new album will arrive next month.

Published

Cowboy Junkies will release new album ‘Songs of the Recollection’ on 25th March 2022 via Proper Records.

The album will consist of nine covers both newly recorded and curated from previous album projects.

Michael Timmins recalls, “Long before we were musicians, we were music fans. We didn’t grow up sitting around the kitchen table playing instruments and harmonizing. We grew up sitting around the record player listening to each other’s record collections and having our minds blown. This was the passion that we shared. Our goal has always been to create music that took hold of the listener the way that this music took hold of us. These are some of the songs and some of the artists that found their way into our lives and eventually into our repertoire over the past fifty years.”

This inspired, and inspiring, collection features tracks from David Bowie, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Vic Chesnutt and The Cure. Full tracklisting below.

‘Songs of the Recollection[ follows 2018’s acclaimed studio album ‘All That Reckoning’.

The track listing for ‘Songs of the Recollection’ is:

1. Five Years – David Bowie

2. Ooh Las Vegas * – Gram Parsons

3. No Expectations – Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

4. Don’t Let It Bring You Down – Neil Young

5. Love In Mind – Neil Young

6. The Way I Feel * – Gordon Lightfoot

7. I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You – Bob Dylan

8. Marathon * – Vic Chesnutt

9. Seventeen Seconds * – Laurence Andrew Tolhurst (The Cure)

*previously commercially released

