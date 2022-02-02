Connect with us

‘Dark Desire’ Season 2 is on Netflix right now

The steamy Mexican drama is back for 15 new episodes.

Published

Steamy Mexican drama ‘Dark Desire’ is back for season 2 today on Netflix.

The 15-episode second season sees the return of Maite Perroni as law school professor Alma Solares and Alejandro Speitzer as the hunky college student Darío Guerra with whom she had an affair. Also returning for season 2 are Jorge Poza as Alma’s husband Leonardo and Erik Hayser as Leonardo’s brother, and corrupt police officer, Esteban.

The first season of the show told the story of Alma’s affair with Darío, which took place while the mystery around the death of her friend Brenda (María Fernanda Yepes) played out. The season ended with plenty of revelations and Darío faked his own death after locking horns in a tense showdown with Esteban, who was shipped off to prison.

Season 2 will see the introduction of Catherine Siachoque as Lys Antoine, Arturo Barba as Íñigo and Ariana Saavedra as Julieta Lazcano.

So what can we expect from season 2? Judging from the trailer it’s going to be even steamier with plenty of twists and turns along the way. We’re sure it won’t take long for Alma to find out that Dario isn’t really dead but will she fall back into his bed?

