Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Slapface

Film

Festival breakout ‘Slapface’ coming to Shudder in February

Jeremiah Kipp’s critically acclaimed film is coming to the streaming platform.

Published

Slapface‘, one of the breakout hits on the horror festival circuit last year, is coming to streaming platform Shudder from Thursday 3rd February 2022.

From writer and director Jeremiah Kipp (‘Black Wake’), the film stars August Maturo (‘Girl Meets World’, ‘The Nun’), Mike Manning (‘Son of the South’, ‘Teen Wolf’), Dan Hedaya (‘The Usual Suspects’), Mirabelle Lee (‘Blood Ties’), Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer (‘Sneaky Pete’), Bianca D’Ambrosio (‘The Bay’, ‘I Am Mortal’, ‘Fear of Rain’), and Chiara D’Ambrosio (‘The Bay’, ‘I Am Mortal’).

After the death of his mother, Lucas (Maturo), a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom (Manning), regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only “friends” being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

Slapface
Credit: Shudder

‘Slapface’ won the Best Audience Award for Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021 and it was part of the August Bank Holiday Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 line-up.

The film was produced by Joe Benedetto, Artisha Mann Cooper, Mike Manning and executive produced by Curtis Braly, Lisa D’Ambrosio, DJ Dodd, Chris Maturo, Maha Maturo, Alixx Schottland, Shintaro Shimosawa and Nicholas Tocco.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton - Run, Rose, Run Dolly Parton - Run, Rose, Run

EF Country

Dolly Parton to release new album ‘Run, Rose, Run’ in March

The album accompanies her forthcoming book with James Patterson.

6 days ago
Hailey Whitters Hailey Whitters

EF Country

Hailey Whitters Announces March release for new album ‘Raised’

First single "Everything She Ain't" is out now.

6 days ago
Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Thomas Rhett to release new album ‘Where We Started’ in April

The new album features Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson.

6 days ago
Caitlyn Smith Caitlyn Smith

EF Country

Listen: Caitlyn Smith unveils ‘The Card You Gamble’, the theme from ‘Monarch’

The theme song from the new show is out now.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you