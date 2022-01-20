Festival breakout ‘Slapface’ coming to Shudder in February

‘Slapface‘, one of the breakout hits on the horror festival circuit last year, is coming to streaming platform Shudder from Thursday 3rd February 2022.

From writer and director Jeremiah Kipp (‘ Black Wake’), the film stars August Maturo (‘Girl Meets World’, ‘The Nun’), Mike Manning (‘Son of the South’, ‘Teen Wolf’), Dan Hedaya (‘The Usual Suspects’), Mirabelle Lee (‘Blood Ties’), Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer (‘Sneaky Pete’), Bianca D’Ambrosio (‘The Bay’, ‘I Am Mortal’, ‘Fear of Rain’), and Chiara D’Ambrosio (‘The Bay’, ‘I Am Mortal’).

After the death of his mother, Lucas (Maturo), a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom (Manning), regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only “friends” being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

Credit: Shudder

‘Slapface’ won the Best Audience Award for Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021 and it was part of the August Bank Holiday Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 line-up.

The film was produced by Joe Benedetto, Artisha Mann Cooper, Mike Manning and executive produced by Curtis Braly, Lisa D’Ambrosio, DJ Dodd, Chris Maturo, Maha Maturo, Alixx Schottland, Shintaro Shimosawa and Nicholas Tocco.